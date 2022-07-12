Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Pumpkin. He’s an 8-year-old neutered male with long orange and white fur. He’s a bit unusual as he has one brown eye and one gold eye! Pumpkin came to Safe Place when his elderly owner fell and broke her hip and had to go into long-term care. He was initially overwhelmed, having just had his world turned upside down, but he warmed up to the staff at Safe Place quickly and is very lovable. Since he has long fur, he will need regular brushing to keep him beautiful. He hasn’t been around other cats but may be OK with another respectful cat. He’s good with kids but not dogs.
His $100 adoption fee includes three year Rabies and FVCRP vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, and a recent vet check and blood tests which were all normal.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information or to take home Pumpkin today.