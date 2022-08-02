Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Trip, an 8-year-old neutered male white patch tabby with beautiful markings and a white tail tip. You might be wondering about his name: His previous human was a long-haul truck driver and used to bring Trip along, too. He thought Trip would be a good name for a cat who went tripping along with him. He’s not a lap cat, but is very affectionate, friendly and independent. He loves having his chin and ears scratched. He’s also playful and enjoys chasing a feather wand. The folks at Safe Place are also teaching him to walk on a halter and leash, since he’s very smart.
Trip would do best in a home without other cats. It’s unknown if he has been around dogs. He would probably do best with older kids.
He’s a very handsome guy and comes with his favorite Halo bed, a new cardboard scratcher, a halter and leash, and 30 days of food. His $100 donation fee also includes Rabies and FVRCP vaccinations, a microchip, and a current FeLV/FIV test. Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org for more information.