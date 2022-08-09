Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Bonkers, an 8-year-old neutered male black Tabby. Don’t let the crazy name fool you; He’s a friendly cuddle bug that just wants a bed to sleep on, or a new friend to cuddle with! His favorite thing is turning over on his back for a belly rub. He’s a big guy at 26 pounds but that doesn’t stop him from being active.
It took Bonkers a while to adjust to his new life at the shelter after the death of his first owner. He was adopted recently but returned when he didn’t get along with the other cat. For this reason, he will need to be the only cat in the household. He gets along with respectful dogs and is good with kids. We hope to find a place for this guy, who has been through lots of change in the last few months. He is current on vaccinations, has a microchip, supplies, and a bag of food to start.
