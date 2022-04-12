Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Bailey and Jynx, a pair of cats that arrived at Safe Place when their owner passed away recently.
Jynx is a 14-year-old long haired, mostly black male. He lost his ears at some point due to frostbite, but the folks at Safe Place think it makes him look like a teddy bear. He’s a friendly guy who loves having his chin scratched and has super soft fur. Bailey is a 15-year-old short haired tuxedo male. He’s more shy than Jynx but is loving all the attention he gets from our volunteers and has started to play and greet people.
Since these two have been together their entire lives, they need a home that can keep them together. They’ve both been given a clean bill of health by one of partner vets, are current on all vaccinations, microchips, testing for FeLV/FIV, dental exams and are ready for a loving home. They have been around respectful dogs and kids, but since they have to go as a pair, we recommend they be the only cats.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to meet them.