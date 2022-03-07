Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
This sweet kitty may look familiar as she was our featured pet of the week in late January as well. Mitt Mitt is a sweet senior cat in need of a home. She’s a 12-year-old female short-hair torbie, which means she has a unique color pattern of tabby striping along with tortoiseshell coloring on her body. Mitt Mitt has another physical characteristic the volunteers at Safe Place find very cute: She has a very short tail. It’s not known how this happened, but it makes her even more special. Also, Mitt Mitt has been given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.
If Mitt Mitt could talk, she’s say this, “I can be a bit shy at first, but once I’m comfortable with you I am very affectionate. I love to be talked to and will even jump into your lap for a cuddle! I just need to get to know you a little first. I’d like to be the only pet in the house. I haven’t been around dogs or kids so adults only are preferred. It’s been lonely since my mom passed ... I currently live with a very nice foster. If you think we might be a perfect match, fill out an application and come meet me!”
Call 719-359-0201 to meet Mitt Mitt or fill out an application at safeplacepets.org.