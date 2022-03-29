Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Mai Ling, our featured Pet of the Week! A 6-year-old DSH white with black spots female. Mai Ling has quickly become a favorite at Safe Place due to her gentle nature. She was overwhelmed when she first arrived but has since warmed up to everyone and is very affectionate. Her most distinct feature is she is polydactyl! This means she has extra toes on all four paws and looks like she is wearing mittens. Because it takes her a while to warm up in new surroundings, she would do best in an adult only home without dogs or young children. She lived with another cat however and may be fine with a cat roommate. Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to meet this lovely girl.