Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Boo, a 10-year-old longhair Tuxedo male. Boo came to Safe Place when his owner died from COVID. Boo is a very friendly, lovable declawed guy that loves being brushed, sitting on laps and has become a staff favorite at Safe Place. Boo was thin when he arrived and testing revealed he had untreated hyperthyroidism, which causes the metabolism to go into overdrive. The good news is this is easily treated with inexpensive pills that can be added to his canned food. After several weeks of treatment with a great foster, Boo has gained weight, his thyroid is at normal levels and he is ready for a new forever home. He gets along with other cats, respectful dogs, kids and just about everybody. If you can give this wonderful kitty a new home, contact Safe Place at 719-265-3640 to arrange a meet-and-greet. Or visit safeplacepets.org to complete an application.