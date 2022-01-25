Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Mitt Mitt, a 12-year-old female short-hair torbie. “Torbie” is a unique color pattern of tabby striping along with tortoiseshell coloring on her body. Mitt Mitt has another physical characteristic the volunteers at Safe Place find very cute: a very short tail. It’s unknown how this happened but it makes her even more special. Mitt Mitt can be a bit shy at first, but once she’s comfortable, she’s very affectionate and will even jump in your lap for a cuddle! She’s been given a clean bill of health by one of our partner vets.
Mitt Mitt would do best in a home without dogs or other cats. She’s never been around children, having spent most of her life with one person, so we recommend an adult-only home. Call 719-359-0201 to meet Mitt Mitt or fill out an application at safeplacepets.org.