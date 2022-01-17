Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Kahlua, a healthy, gorgeous 6-year-old domestic short-haired Tortoiseshell. She is a bit shy at first, but once she warms up, she is very sweet. Because of her shy nature, she would do best in a low-activity home without youngchildren. She’s been around other cats, and may do fine with a cat roommate. She’s ready to meet you today! Call Safe Place at 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to fill out an application.
