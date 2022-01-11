Editor’s note: Introducing a new feature to The Tribune’s weekly Pulse pages, Pet of the Week, contributed by Safe Place for Pets in Colorado Springs. This nonprofit serves terminally ill people by finding forever homes for their beloved pets.
Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Mai Ling. This beautiful feline is a 6-year-old DSH (domestic short-haired) female who is white with black spots. Mai Ling has quickly become a favorite at Safe Place due to her gentle nature. She was overwhelmed when she first arrived, but has since warmed up to everyone and is very affectionate. Her most distinct feature is she is polydactyl! This means she has extra toes on all four paws and looks like she is wearing mittens. Because it takes her a while to warm up in new surroundings, she would do best in an adult only home without dogs or young children. She lived with another cat however and may be fine with a cat roommate. Call Safe Place to visit this lovely girl.
