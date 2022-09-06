Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Ivy, a beautiful 6-year-old girl, is a German Shepard/Beagle mix. She’s a big girl at 75 pounds, and will need an experienced dog owner. She has been through some trauma and lost her owner to a terminal illness, then shifted around. Ivy has been with a foster that has worked hard to help her overcome her trauma. She is very intelligent, knows basic commands, is halter trained, and is a lovable loyal dog. She loves playing ball, going on walks and car rides, being active, watching TV (that’s right, like in her photo, she watches tv) and snuggling her blanket. Ivy is not good with other animals, however, and given her size she will need a secure home with no other dogs or cats. A home with older children who are at least 12 is recommended. She also comes with a free training class to keep her good progress moving forward.
Go to safeplacepets.org to complete an application or get more information.