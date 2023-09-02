Hi there. I'm Ivy, a beautiful German shepherd/beagle mix still looking for the right home. I'm a spayed female and a big girl at 75 pounds. I'm looking for a human that is an experienced dog owner who can make sure I get plenty of exercise. I've been with a foster who has given me lots of love and training. I'm a quick leaner and know basic commands, halter trained and I'm a lovable loyal dog. I love playing ball, camping, going on walks, car rides, and watching TV (that's right I watch tv). I like to snuggle with the new puppy in the house, but I prefer to be the only adult dog. I don't like cats, but I do like older children because of my size. My $200 adoption donation includes supplies, a heartworm test, all vaccinations, a microchip, a halter and a month's worth of food.

Visit www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application or arrange a meet and greet.

Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201