Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Misha, a healthy 2-year-old spayed female Torbie. She has tabby stripes but Tortie coloring and beautiful markings. Like most animals at Safe Place, Misha came to us when her owner passed away and the family already had too many pets to keep her.
Misha is very people oriented and playful. Favorite things include chasing the laser pointer and feather wands. She has been around dogs and is good with older kids. She does not like other cats however and needs to be the only cat. Being young she was given a clean bill of health by our partner veterinarian.
Her $100 adoption donation incudes Rabies and FVRCP vaccinations, test for FeLV/FIV, a microchip, a recent vet exam, her very own laser pointer to keep her playing, and 30 days of canned and dry food. Check our website at www.safeplacepets.org for more info and to arrange a meet and greet with Misha.
