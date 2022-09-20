Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Luna, a gorgeous 4-year-old long-haired, spayed female. Although she’s mostly black, she has a brown “collar” around her neck and is very soft. Luna came to Safe Place with a summer lion cut. Once her fur grows out, she will need regular brushing to keep her fur healthy. She is very friendly and affectionate and has quickly become a staff favorite. Her owner moved to hospice and could no longer care for her. She is good with kids and other cats, but has not been around dogs so would do best in a home without dogs.
Her $100 adoption fee incudes vaccinations, a recent vet exam, a test for FeLVFIV and a microchip.
If you think Luna may be a good companion for you, visit our website, safeplacepets.org, for more information and to complete and an adoption application.