Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Emma. A 2-year-old healthy spayed female Tuxedo. Like most of the animals at Safe Place her owner passed away and the family had too many pets to keep her. She’s been around dogs and is good with kids. She originally came with another cat. However, they didn't like each other too well and she prefers to be the only cat in the house. She loves people however and one of her favorite things is chasing the laser pointer and gazing out the window from a cat tree. The folks at Safe Place think she needs to lose a little weight so she is working on that but otherwise was given a clean bill of health by the veterinarian.
Her $100 adoption donation incudes Rabies and FVRCP vaccinations, test for FeLV/FIV, a microchip, a recent vet exam, her very own laser pointer to keep her playing, and 30 days of canned and dry food. Check our website at www.safeplacepets.org for more info and to arrange a meet and greet with Misha.
If you think Emma may be a good companion for you, visit our website, safeplacepets.org, for more information and to complete and an adoption application.