Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Lucky, a 15-year-old, Border Collie/Aussie mix that may be a bit gray around the muzzle but still has lots of love to give. We are looking for someone that can give Lucky a peaceful home as the only pet in his golden years.Like most of our pets, he lost his longtime owner recently to a terminal illness. His foster reports he likes to go for walks and is still active for his age even with some arthritis. Given his age, he would do best in an adult-only home. We are discounting his adoption fee to $100 which includes vaccinations, a microchip, recent vet visit, heartworm test, 30 days of food, and medication for his arthritis for life. If you have room for this sweet older boy, visit safeplacepets.org to complete an application.