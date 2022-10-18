Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Once again this week we are featuring Caddie, a 13-year-old long haired Dilute Calico female. She’s a petite girl at only seven pounds. Like most of our pets, she came to Safe Place when her owner passed away. The family was unable to keep her and reached out to their vet for boarding until she could be transferred to Safe Place.
When she first arrived, she was very overwhelmed and it took several weeks to show her true lovable nature. Caddie was very matted when she arrived and required one of our partner vets to give her a lion cut to remove the matts. All her fur has grown back now and is very soft. She will require regular brushing to keep her looking beautiful however. Her foster reports she loves sitting in laps and sunny windows. She is a shy girl so would do best in a low activity home. She doesn’t like sharing her home with other cats or dogs. She is good with older children.
Today she’s the longest resident of Safe Place and would love to find her forever home.
Her $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, and recent vet visit. She also comes with her own cat tree, carrier, litter box, toys and 30 days of food.
If you think Caddie is the cat for you, visit safeplacepets.org, for more information and to complete and an adoption application.