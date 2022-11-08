Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Once again, we are featuring Missy, a 10-year-old Domestic Short Hair, black spayed female. Missy was adopted by her previous owner from the Humane Society last year. Unfortunately, the owner soon fell ill and needed to move to hospice recently.
Missy has experienced a lot of change in the last year, but it hasn’t affected her friendly, affectionate nature. She has been around other cats and respectful dogs.
She loves to be cuddled and brushed. Her favorite thing is sleeping in a chair by the sunny window. She would do best with older children, since she’s an older gal, but is sweet to everyone.
Her $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, a FeLV/FIV test, a recent vet exam, a bag of food to start, and a pink soft-sided carrier.
Visit safeplacepets.org or call 719-359-0201 to arrange to meet this lovely girl.