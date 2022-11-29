Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Smokey. He’s a 14-year-old black neutered male with gorgeous yellow gold eyes. He came to us when his 103-year-old owner recently went into hospice. Smokey is a quiet, low maintenance guy who prefers to sit in your lap or in a chair by the window. He is a staff favorite with his gentle affectionate nature. Because he tends to be a bit shy, he would do best in a low activity home without dogs or kids. He has lived with other cats. He’s perfect for a senior or single person. He recently had a complete vet visit including senior blood work to check kidneys, a urinalysis, a dental check, a Heartworm test (negative), an FeLV/FIV test (negative), vaccinations, a microchip and was given a clean bill of health. He’s ready for your home.
Visit safeplacepets.org to complete an adoption application or for more information. His adoption fee is $100.