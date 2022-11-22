Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Presto, a gorgeous 13-year-old Flame Point Siamese mix with blue eyes and a very laid-back demeanor. With his friendly nature, it didn’t take him long to be a favorite of everyone he meets at Safe Place. In spite of his age, he has been given a clean of health by a local veterinarians, including his teeth.
He enjoys sitting in laps and sunning in the window. He likes to talk and is very social. He gets along with other cats, kids and some dogs if they are respectful.
His $100 adoption fee includes current vaccinations, a microchip, recent vet exam, FeLV/FIV testing (negative) and a bag to food start. Hurry we don’t think this guy will last long! Visit safeplacepets.org to complete an adoption application or for more information.