Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Shirley, a 10-year-old spayed Tortoiseshell cat with beautiful markings and very soft fur. Shirley arrived at Safe Pets after her owner of many years passed away of cancer. She was initially cared for by a friend of the owner, but didn’t do well with the dogs in the house so they reached out to Safe Place.
Shirley is a bit shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she turns into a love bug. Her favorite things include sitting at the top of a cat tree and watching the birds outside, playing with a laser pointer, and just hanging out on the couch with her human. Due to her previous owner’s long-term illness, some of her dental care was neglected. Shirley needed a dental cleaning and some teeth extracted, but Safe Place has provided that and she is healthy otherwise. Shirley would do best in a low-activity household without dogs. She has been around other cats. It’s unknown if she has been around children.
Her $100 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, recent veterinary exam and dental visit, and a bag of food to start. Visit safeplacepets.org to complete an application or for more information.