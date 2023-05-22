Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hi! My name is Gus, I'm a mixed breed neutered male pup, 12 years young! I lost my Mom some time ago to Covid and then my Dad discovered he had cancer and had to give me up. I was pretty broken up about that but have discovered that there are a lot of wonderful people in the world who are doing their best to keep me safe, healthy, and happy!

I am very well-behaved. I love to chase my tennis ball, even though it's SO HARD to let it go so someone can throw it again, and I also love bedtime (I know, I'm kind of strange that way!), and will race to the bed as soon as my foster starts turning off the lights. I love to cuddle in bed. I'm pretty smart, so I suppose if you really didn't want me to share the bed I could learn to sleep on my blanket.

I'm in great shape other than a few extra pounds and according to the vet, very healthy. I get along with just about anybody, dogs, cats, kids, whatever. I have to admit I'm kind of high-energy, so it would be nice if I could find somebody who'd take me for lots of walks, play with me, and (of course!) give me lots of belly-scratches.

Right now, my adoption fee is just $100 since Safe Place doing a special. That includes vaccinations, a microchip, a heartworm test, and a bag of my favorite food. Visit www.safeplacepets.org for more information.