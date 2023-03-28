Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Meet Marlee, a 15 years young Black medium haired spayed female. Marlee came to us when our partners in Teller County discovered her with 6 other cats when the owner passed away. She is a very affectionate, playful gal so don’t let her age fool you. According to one of our veterinary partners that examined her, she is in great shape for her age. Except she is missing most of her teeth. They were extracted due to a previous dental exam that discovered gum disease. She eats just fine however both wet and dry.

She gets along fine with the other cats, kids, and has become a favorite of our Program Director for her sweet loving nature. She loves being brushed and sunning in a window. Her favorite toy is the track ball with a cardboard scratcher in it. She will even curl up in it. It’s unknown if she has been around dogs but with her laid back personality she may do fine with a laid-back dog.

Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, FeLV/FIV test (negative), a recent wellness check including complete blood work and dental exam, and her very own track ball toy. She also comes with wet and dry food to start as well as medication in case her gum disease flairs up. Visit our web site www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application today.