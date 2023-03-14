Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Meet Missi an 8-year-old DSH Tabby with Tortie coloring. Sometimes people call this a Torbie. Missi spent her time in a large wire dog crate with 6 other cats in house until her previous owner passed away of cancer. When the folks at Safe Place brought her here, she was totally confused and stayed in her kennel for the first couple weeks. But once she found out how great it is to have room to roam and lots of windows, she came out of her shell. She’s still a bit shy with strangers but loves head scratches, being brushed and chasing the laser pointer all over the cattery. Our vet reports Missi is in good health including her teeth. She’s working on losing a few pounds since she didn’t get much exercise in her old life.

Missi would do best in a home without other cats, unknown if she has been around dogs, and gets along with older kids. Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, a FeLV/FIV test a bag of food to start, and her very own laser pointer to keep her playing.

Visit our web site at www.safeplacepets.org to complete an adoption application today.