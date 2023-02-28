Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Meet Rylie and Big Guy. They are a pair of 2-year-old siblings that arrived at Safe Place when their owner could no longer care for them due to illness.

Big Guy is a domestic short hair neutered male who is very friendly and outgoing and made himself at home immediately.

Rylie is a domestic long hair spayed female who is a bit more shy but very affectionate once she knows you.

They are both handsome Tuxedos. They have been together since they were kittens, so they must be adopted as a pair. They enjoy wand toys, tunnels they can run through, the “Cat Dancer,” catnip mice, and toys with bells on them. They love looking out the window at birds and squirrels. Their previous foster reports Big Guy likes to sit in laps. Rylie prefers to sit in the window or up on top of a tall cat tree. They both love being together. They are both healthy, they come with complete vet records, all vaccinations, FeLV/FIV tests, microchips and are ready for your home.

If you have room in your heart and home for two great cats, visit safeplacepets.org to fill out applications.