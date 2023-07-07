Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hello. I'm Beauty, a 6-year-old spayed female. True to my name, I'm a beautiful long haired Tortoise shell. I have lots of great markings and an orange stripe down my nose. I was surrendered to Safe Pace when my owner moved to long term care with late-stage cancer.

My foster says I'm something called a love bug. I'm not sure what that means but I enjoy nothing more than to sit in her lap and have my stunning fur brushed. The folks at Safe Place will even include my favorite brush with my adoption. They will also include my favorite toy ... a stuffed banana. I prefer a low activity home and would be perfect for a senior or single person. I would do best as the only cat.

My $100 donation includes current FVRCP and Rabies vaccinations and a microchip. I've also been cleared for FeLV (Feline Leukemia) and FIV ( Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) both serious cat diseases. I'm young so have lots of time to give you love. Apply for me today at www.safeplacepets.org