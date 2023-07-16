Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hello! I’m Precious, a 6-year-old short haired spayed female. My color pattern is commonly called a Tortoise Shell … or Tortie for short. I’m mostly black but I have some really distinctive patches of orange too. I’m a confident outgoing girl who is curious about everything and everybody. I’ve lived around other cats, like kids, and I may even be okay with dogs if they are well behaved. I’m soft and beautiful too.

I’m currently with a foster who reports, I love playing with a stuffed banana and a catnip snake. I also like being up high on top of a cat tree and watching the world go by. Being young, I’m in good health and my $100 donation includes current FVRCP and Rabies, something called a microchip, recent wellness exam by a vet, a FeLV (Feline Leukemia test which was negative) a FIV ( Feline Immunodeficiency Virus test also negative) and a starter bag of food. Visit www.safeplacepets.org to learn more about me today. Hurry! I won’t last long.