Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Hello there! Meet Kit, a handsome 14-year-old male buff Tabby. He’s a gregarious, affectionate fellow that’s already a favorite with the volunteers. He adjusted quickly and explored his new surroundings almost immediately when he arrived at Safe Place due to the loss of his owner. He is good with other cats, and made friends with other residents right away. Unknown if he has been around dogs.
In spite of his age, he’s spry and has no difficulties getting in and out of his second-story condo. His favorite things include playing with catnip mice and the wand with a lure on the end. He likes hanging out in the cat tree that came with him from his prior home (which will go home with him when he gets adopted). He likes to cuddle, too.
His $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, FeLV/FIV test ( negative) a recent blood test and vet visit to make sure he is healthy, his cat tree, and 30 days of food. Visit safeplacepets.org to get more info and fill out an adoption application.