Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Misha, a 3-year-old spayed female Torbie. Torbie means she has tabby stripes but tortoise shell coloring. Misha has beautiful markings and quite the personality. Like most of the animals at Safe Place, she arrived when her terminal owner could no longer care for her.
She is very people oriented, playful and affectionate. Her favorite things include chasing the laser pointer and feather wands. She’s been around dogs and likes older kids. She do not like other cats, however, and needs to be the only cat in the household. Being young, she was given a clean bill of health by our partner veterinarian. Her $100 adoption donation incudes Rabies and FVRCP vaccinations, test for FeLV/FIV, a microchip, her very own laser pointer to keep her playing, and 30 days of canned and dry food.
Check safeplacepets.org for more info and to arrange a meet and greet with Misha today.