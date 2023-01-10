Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
For thhe second week in a row, we are featurking Bessie, a spayed female, domestic short hair black-and-white 7-year-old cat. She was surrendered to Safe Place when her owner moved into assisted living and couldn't keep her. Bessie was very depressed and shut down initially. We enlisted the help of one of our great fosters who helped Bessie adjust and overcome the loss of her longtime owner.
At Safe Place, we deal with many individuals and family members going through loss, but many people don’t realize pets also experience loss and depression when their world has been turned upside down. We give animals as long as they need to adjust. The foster reports Bessie has made great strides. She is still shy around strangers but is very sweet once she gets acquainted.
Bessie would do best in a low activity home without dogs or kids. It’s unknown if she has been around other cats. She would be the perfect fit for a senior or single person looking for a low maintenance companion. Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test (negative) a free veterinary exam from one of our vet partners, and food for 30 days. Visit safeplacepets.org for more information and to complete an application.