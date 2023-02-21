Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Meet Manny, an 11-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix, who came to Safe Place from the Humane Society after he was seized from his home in Pueblo when his owner died. He lost his human, a few pet friends, and was very scared. Thanks to Safe Place, he has a second chance despite his heart murmur. He also has a safe place to stay with his foster family while he waits for his new furever home.

Manny quickly settled in with his foster furry friends, loves napping and watching movies on his foster human’s lap, and going for hikes with Safe Place alumni, Nadine the dog.

His $200 adoption fee includes vaccinations, a microchip, Flea and Tick treatment, a Heartworm test (negative) a recent vet exam including a dental exam, a nail trim and a recent bath. He also comes with his own food, bed, halter and leash, and his own shark coat!

This little man has a heart of gold and now he has the chance to live out his best years yet, in a happy new home. Fill out an application today! Visit safeplacepets.org for more information.