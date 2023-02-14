Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Back again this week is handsome Dillard, a 13-year-old grey tabby neutered male, with lots of personality. He likes to meow for attention and pets and loves the laser pointer and cat-dancer toy. He likes to sit on laps, but can be alone while you’re at work, too.

It took Dillard a little while to adjust to his new life at Safe Place — he was very confused when his owner of many years died of cancer. But over time with the nice people at Safe Place, clicker training and Fear Free techniques, Dillard overcome his anxiety and his true friendly nature showed. Dillard grew up with another cat, and is good with respectful dogs and older children.

He can still be overwhelmed by new things and would do best in a low-activity home. His $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, FeLV/FIV test, microchip, a bag of food and his very own laser toy to keep him entertained.

Visit safeplacepets.org for more information.