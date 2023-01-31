Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Ivy is a 6-year-old, beautiful girl is a German Shepard/Beagle mix and is still looking for the right home. She’s been with Safe Place for a long time and we’d love to find a family for her!

Ivy is a big girl at 74 pounds and will need an owner that is an experienced dog owner who can make sure she gets plenty of exercise. She’s been with a foster who has given her a stable environment and lots of attention. She is very intelligent, knows basic commands, is halter trained, and is a lovable loyal dog. She loves playing ball, camping, going on walks and car rides, being active, watching TV (that’s right, she watches TV!) and snuggling her blanket.

Ivy is not good with other animals and given her size she will need a secure home with no other dogs or cats. A home with older children only is recommended due to her size. She comes with supplies, her halter and leash, all vaccinations, recent vet exam, microchip and a month’s worth of food.

Visit safeplacepets.org to complete an application.