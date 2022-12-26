Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
For the second week in a row, we are featuring Leo, a very special 4-year-old long haired black neutered male. He’s been at Safe Place since early September, but has just become available. We discovered after he came to us, he has 90% vision loss from congenital glaucoma. His foster reports he gets around just fine, though. He can see large objects and light, can play with balls no problem, and is a total love bug. He gets along with other cats, kids and everyone he meets.
Leo is on daily eye drops for his glaucoma, which will be ongoing. However, as long as he gets treats before and after his drops, he doesn’t seem to mind it. He’s a healthy, young boy otherwise. Fosters report he likes being brushed to keep his sleek long fur looking good. His favorite things include cuddling on laps and sleeping on the bed with you.
His $100 adoption fee includes all vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test (negative) recent vet exam, his next vet exam at Eye Specialists for Animals, 90 days of eye drops, and a bag of food to start. Meet Leo and you will fall in love!
Visit safeplacepets.org to fill out an application and arrange a meet and greet with Leo.