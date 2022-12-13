Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Ivy is a 6-year-old, beautiful German Shepherd/Beagle mix. She’s a big girl at 74 pounds and will need an experienced dog owner who can make sure she gets plenty of exercise. Ivy has been through some trauma after her owner died of a terminal illness and she was shifted around from home to home. She’s been with a foster who has given her a stable environment and lots of attention.
She is very intelligent, knows basic commands, is halter trained, and is a lovable loyal dog. She loves playing ball, going on walks and car rides, being active, watching TV (that’s right she watches TV!) and snuggling her blanket. Ivy is not good with other animals, however, and given her size she will need a secure home with no other dogs or cats. Older children 12+ recommended. She also comes with a free training class to keep her good progress moving forward. Her $200 adoption fee includes vaccinations, microchip, a recent vet exam, a bag of food to start, and the training class.
Visit safeplacepets.org to complete an adoption application or for more information on this sweet girl.