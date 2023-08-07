Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hi! I’m Gus, a medium sized mixed-breed neutered male, 12 years young! I lost my Mom to Covid and then my Dad discovered he had cancer and had to give me up. I was pretty broken up about that but have discovered there are a lot of wonderful people at Safe Place. I am very well-behaved and know basic commands. I love to chase tennis balls and go for walks. Don’t let my age fool you. I’m a healthy active boy. I get along with just about anybody, dogs, cats, kids, whatever. I would do best with humans who’d take me for lots of walks, play with me, and (of course!) give me lots of belly-scratches! My $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, a heartworm test and a recent nail trim and bath with our groomer! I also come with my very own harness and a supply of food. Visit www.safeplacepets.com to complete an application and arrange a meet and greet.