Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hello! I'm Cassie an active, spunky 17-year-old tuxedo spayed female with a great personality. I like scratches, cuddles, and pets, but on my own terms! I'll meow for your attention and let you know when I've had enough. My favorite toy is a ribbon dragged across the floor that I can chase.

I came to Safe Place back in 2020 and got adopted ... it was great! Unfortunately, my new mom passed away recently, and I had to come back to the shelter. That made me pretty sad. I get lots of love from everyone here, but I really want a place of my own! I want to be the only pet you cuddle with so would do best as the only cat in the house. I'm in great health for my age, and I've got all my shots ... I even had my teeth cleaned! I'm ready for my new home, come visit me and you'll see how cute I am!

My $50 adoption fee includes vaccinations, microchip, FeLV/FIV test (negative) all the ribbons I need to play, a bag of food to start, and even though I'm 17 I've been given a clean bill of health by the vet. www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application, arrange a meet, and greet!