Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Hello. I’m Troubles! I’m an active 14-year-old medium haired neutered male with cute brown markings. I’m outgoing and — don’t let the name fool you — I get along with everyone I meet. I love scratches and playing, or just lounging around on furniture. You know, the usual cat stuff!

I like being around people, but I’ve never lived with a dog so I’m not sure how I feel about that. I’d also prefer to be the only cat in your life! I’m a big guy at 15 pounds but healthy and I’m up to date on everything. Staff here at Safe Place say I’m Mr. Personality. Stop by to say hello. I’m ready for YOUR home!

Right now, I’m just $50 including vaccinations, microchip, FeLV/FIV test (negative) a recent vet exam including blood tests, and a starter bag of food. Visit www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application.