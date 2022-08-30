Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Hope, an 11-year-old Russian Blue mix with really soft fur and gorgeous yellow/green eyes. She came to Safe Place when her owner developed life-threatening allergies to her. She was pretty confused at first, but the Safe Place folks gave her time to adjust and now she’s ready for a new home. She developed hair loss around her ears, we think from stress, so she went home with one of the staff. Since being with a foster, she has really blossomed into a love bug. She is shy with strangers but once she warms up to you, will sit in your lap for lots of chin scratches. She likes being the only cat in the house, but she’s been around dogs and may be OK sharing her home with the right dog. She is treat motivated and loves playing with wand toys. She would do best in a quiet home with low activity.
Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, FeLV/FIV test, an exam by a vet, and a recent dental visit for a cleaning and to remove a fractured tooth. Come meet Hope today! Go to safeplacepets.org to complete an application or get more information.