Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
The lovely Misha, a 2-year-old, spayed female short hair Torbie, is spotlighted again this week. “Torbie” means she has tabby striping but tortoiseshell coloring. She’s a beautiful girl with striking markings and in great health being only 2.
She even has perfect white teeth according to our vet. Misha came to Safe Place when her owner died of COVID and the family couldn’t keep her.
Misha is very playful and loves people. However, she needs to be the only cat in the house.
She originally came in with a roommate, but we discovered they were not bonded as first advised, so she is available separately now. She is afraid of dogs, according to the previous owner but gets along fine with kids.
Her $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, microchip, FeLV/FIV test, a recent vet exam, and a bag of food to start.
Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org to meet Misha today.