Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

Meet Owen, a 10-year-old short hair neutered male. He is mostly white with orange splotches and a white tip on his left ear. Like most of our residents, his owner passed away from a terminal illness and family was unable to keep Owen. He is front declawed.

Owen takes a while to warm up but once he does he is very affectionate and loving. He came to Safe Place with complete vet records and is in good health. His $100 adoption donation includes vaccinations, a microchip, recent dental visit, FeLV/FIV test (negative) a urinalysis and wellness exam by a vet who gave him a clean bill of health. Owen would do best in a quiet home without dogs. He has lived with cats and is good around older children. He is purrfect for a senior or single person that he can sit next to while having his chin scratched. Visit our web site www.safeplacepets.org to learn more about Owen.