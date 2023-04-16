Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201

This 6-year-old, beautiful girl is a German Shepard/Beagle mix and is still looking for the right home. She’s a big girl at 74 pounds and will need an owner that is an experienced dog owner who can make sure she gets plenty of exercise. She’s been with a foster who has given her a stable environment and lots of attention. She is very intelligent, knows basic commands, is halter trained, and is a lovable loyal dog. She loves playing ball, camping, going on walks and car rides, being active, watching TV (that’s right she watches TV) and snuggling her blanket.

Ivy is best in a home without other animals and given her size older children are recommended. She also comes with supplies, a heartworm test, all vaccinations, a microchip, a halter and leash, and a month’s worth of food. Visit our web site www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application.

And watch for Ivy at upcoming events!