Hi there. I’m Missi an 8-year-old DSH Tabby with Tortie markings. Sometimes people call this a Torbie. I spent my life in a large wire dog crate with seven other cats in the house with my previous owner until she passed away of cancer. When the folks at Safe Place brought me here, I was totally confused about everything and stayed in my kennel for the first couple weeks. But once I found out how great it is to have room to roam and lots of windows and people to interact with, I came right out of my shell. I’m still a bit shy with strangers but I love head scratches and being brushed. As nice as the folks are here at Safe Place, I would love a home. Since I’m only 8, I’m in pretty good health including my teeth.

For the month of May, Safe Place is discounting all cat adoptions to just $50. This includes current vaccinations, a microchip, test for FeLV/FIV (negative) a recent vet exam and a bag of food. Visit www.safeplacepets.org to complete an application. Take me home today!