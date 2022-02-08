Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
This handsome boy came to Safe Pets when his owner was diagnosed with cancer. Sir Frisky is young (3 years old) and healthy, other than allergies. He does get car sick, but he’s on medication that’s helping his belly. He’s a big boy at 80 pounds, and knows basic commands. Sir Frisky is smart, very trainable and loves to please his humans. He loves the outdoors and playing with squeaky toys and balls. He is micro-chipped, up to date on vaccines, and would love a family that can take him on walks and snuggle him! He is the king of snuggles. He would do best as the only dog or in a home with dogs of the opposite sex and size. Safe Pets recommends older children, given his size. Cats and smaller animals are not recommended since he is a hunting breed. If this love bug sounds like a good fit for your family, fill out an application today or give us a call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org.