Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
You may recognize Ragamuffin, the pretty kitty also featured in this space in the Feb. 16 Tribune. She’s back again since she didn’t get adopted, despite having good looks and a great personality. She’s a lovely black and white 5-year-old spayed female with very soft, plush fur. Other than being a bit plump at 13.8 pounds, she is healthy, current on vaccinations, has her microchip and a recent FeLV/FIV test. Her favorite things include being scratched behind her head and ears while she purrs loudly. And who could resist that cute eye-patch? You can meet her at Safe Place for Pets by calling 719-359-0201 or filling out and application at safeplacepets.org.