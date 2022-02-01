Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Merlin a 15-year-old domestic short-haired male. He is black with a spot of white on his chest. Merlin’s a friendly declawed guy who casts a spell on all who meet him. He loves sitting on laps, being brushed and cuddling. He loves chasing a feather wand and sitting in the sun. He came to Safe Place when his owner died unexpectedly. He’s had regular vet visits and is healthy for his age.
He doesn’t like sharing his space with other cats so would do best as the only cat. It’s unknown if he’s been around dogs or children, so we recommend an adult only home. He’s current on vaccinations, microchip and a wellness exam. Merlin is ready to cast a spell on you! Call 719-359-0201 or visit safeplacepets.org.