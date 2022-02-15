Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, safeplacepets.org, 719-359-0201
Meet Ragamuffin. She has the softest plush fur and a great personality. She’s a lovely black and white 5-year-old spayed female. Other than being a bit plump at 13.8 pounds, she is healthy, current on vaccinations, has her microchip and a recent FeLV/FIV test. Her favorite things include being scratched behind her head and ears while she purrs loudly. And who could resist that cute eye-patch? You can meet her at Safe Place for Pets by calling 719-359-0201 or filling out and application at safeplacepets.org.