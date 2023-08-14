Becki Pepper doesn’t expect perfection from her Lewis-Palmer High School softball players.

The Rangers’ head coach knows there will be an occasional hiccup, similar to Pepper’s experience that led to a championship during her prep career.

While at Gateway in 1992, the Olympians’ softball team made the title game against Arvada West.

Entering the final half inning of the contest, a storm forced officials to postpone the game.

“At the time CHSAA had a rule that you can’t play on Sundays — since that day, they changed the rule,” Pepper said. “Sunday was a beautiful day that we could’ve played. Monday comes, we get out on the field and get ready. Another storm comes in and we still don’t play. Two days later, we finally get the half inning in to win the state championship.”

Pepper doesn’t expect a historical change with this year’s Rangers, but she hopes to be that ray of sunshine that helps Lewis-Palmer shine on the diamond.

After an 18-5 record in 2009 and a 19-4 mark in 2010 that included postseason berths both years, the Rangers’ softball team has had more ties (2) than playoff appearances (1).

The Rangers made the postseason last year with a 15-11 record and had a seven-game win streak, the most since 2010 when Lewis-Palmer won 12 consecutive contests.

Pepper wants to capitalize on that momentum to rebuild the Rangers into a formidable program.

“These girls are here ready to play,” she said. “They know they have to work hard and have to work together as a team. There is no one person out here. We need all 12 plus our coaches in order to win games. Our goal is to get back to the playoffs and go further.”

Pepper is cognizant of the ebbs and flow a softball team endures.

Besides winning a title with Gateway — which remains the school’s lone softball title — she brings a wealth of experience from previous ventures.

Pepper had a stint with Lewis-Palmer in 2004, and has also coached at Rampart, St. Mary’s and at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs as an assistant.

Pepper plans to parlay that experience into positivity when players hit a mental hurdle on the field.

“Softball is a game of errors and failure, so the ups and downs will always be there,” Pepper said. “You’re not going to be perfect and if you are, you need to play pro ball. We’re going to have those moments and that’s when we have to refocus with a team builder and have some fun off the field. Then we get back at it on the dirt.”