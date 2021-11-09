When Peggy and I moved into our Colorado Springs home in 2014, we decided each room would have a theme that reflected our passions.
For example, spending three years in Japan inspired us to create a Japanese souvenir-peppered oriental room. Peg’s passion for wolves resulted in a knickknack-littered wolf den. Our love of the beach and of waves slapping against the shore inspired me to hang beach-related photos and paint a mural in the upstairs bathroom.
Our love of country led us to transforming our kitchen, where antique milk bottles, plastic autmn leaves and farm house paintings make for a country setting. Add pigs to the equation — and what says country more than pigs?
Now, Peg loves all porkers, from the small Gottingen Mini to Herefords to large pot-bellied pigs. She even owned a live pot-bellied pig named Snoops. She displays her love of these creatures in the scores of knickknacks that have a home in our country-designed kitchen, which I dubbed Peggy’s Porker Park collection.
Her collection ranges from a pink, quarter-sized swine to a football-size turquoise porcelain hog. The collection lines the top of our kitchen cabinet, on a shelf above the sink and on a five-level wood corner shelf. Jeez, talk about hogging the space!
Her knickknacks are created out of materials ranging from ceramic and cloth to porcelain, steel and wood. Peg even owns a small glass piggy bank made popular decades ago. I once donated a large glass piggy bank to her collection, but accidentally knocked the porker off a shelf, sending it crashing on the floor. Well, aren’t I the swine?
One porker sports a Batman mask, two of them a cork snout and one, a blue ribbon on its head to indicate a female. A hand-crafted pottery pig Peggy created in high school also has a home here. My personal favorite is a pig couple (a pink female and lime green male) that have a home on a shelf above the kitchen sink.
I remember how Peg squealed with delight when I presented her with a Superman costume-clad ceramic. She even hammed it up by pretending the porker could fly, like the legendary man of squeal. Once, I suggested placing a ferocious-looking toy plastic T-Rex next to one of her creatures. She declined, noting she didn’t want her collection to be referred to as Jurassic Pork.
And, when I suggested placing a couple of her porkers on the shelf above our washing machine, she smiled and replied “Hogwash.” However, she did place one of her pigs next to a cactus plant which she called Porky Pine. Like a bombardier, I felt my suggestions had been blown out of the sky, and that all I could do was apply oinkment on my suggestive wounds. Sigh!
I understand if today’s column boars you as pigs aren’t the most glamorous subject to write about. Upon reflection, maybe I should have refrained from writing about ham on what is universally regarded as turkey month. Perhaps I should have saved this column for GroundHOG Day or even Easter, when ham graces many a holiday table. Who knows? Who cares?
Until next month, hogs and kisses to everyone.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 22 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.