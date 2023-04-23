Kurt Rhoades laid the foundation, and Chris Rhoades made sure to mold the clay that is Matt Rhoades before it dried.

From two years old, all the way to being a graduating, Lewis-Palmer senior on his way to Concordia, Matt has been obsessed with the sport, right in the footsteps of his grandfather, Kurt, who shared a similar love of the nuances present throughout a diamond.

His brother, Chris’ college experience has paid off in the form of Matt’s swing.

Though his older brother is a pitcher at Lubbock Christian, Matt has been able to adapt his swing to model a college, smooth stroke rather than struggling with wasted movement. In turn, he’s hit more home runs (8) than all-but-one player across Colorado.

All the brothers’ one-on-one live sessions growing up have paid off.

“Having a brother two years older than me just did everything. It rose my hunger for every pitch and my hunger for working at baseball,” Matt said. “We used to play a game kind of like Wiffle Ball, but with a foam ball. We’d just hit it and throw it and it developed that competitiveness.”

He’s enabled the Rangers to continue last season’s progress to the tune of an 11-2 record to open the season.

“His impact is just all throughout our lineup,” coach Brett Lester said. “We’re lucky to have guys at the bottom of the order with some pop, and Matt has made that even better. He takes so much pressure off those guys who already have some pop.”

Senior Caleb Pepper sees more than just a smooth swing that regularly deposits baseballs into and past the outfield. He’s also watched the work Matt puts in each day. He’s consistent, and the process is similar each time — it has to be. He’s working to replicate a swing and pitching motion, down to the inches.

Against Lutheran, his consistency was tested.

In the game’s first at-bat, he rolled over a ball and grounded out to second base. With it, he let out a sigh. But as usual, he “flushed” the swing away and went back to the basics.

Fundamentals worked on the second swing — a home run. The same rang true with his third chance, also over the fence. With a 12-12 tie heading into the bottom of the seventh and final inning, he kept it simple and walked it off.

Three home runs, one walk-off win, and a program feasting on the energy, even if his own even-keel nature keeps successes in perspective.

“The kid just kept throwing the same pitch and I recognized it,” Matt said. “Each time I go to the plate, the result is something I don’t care about. I don’t let the home runs or outs affect me, I just want to treat every chance like it’s in the first inning of the game.”

It’s one of two, walk-off wins courtesy of Matt’s bat. Both are just a portion of his 34 runs driven in already this season, on top of being the team’s most reliable starting pitcher alongside Pepper.

The love is what keeps Matt pushing forward.

His grandfather started him with a bat and ball at two years old. And two years later he was already playing competitively on his brother’s elder team.

Each swing, game and practice feeds into his admiration, rather than fueling burnout.

As for what’s next, the Rangers still have a regular, and possible postseason to try their luck. Just eight years ago, they were state champions.

“Matt gives this team the confidence and energy we need,” Pepper said. “A guy like that just makes everyone around him better and more confident.”